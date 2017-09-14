ERATH – A funeral service for Geraldine “Jerrie” Lange, 74, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes with Father Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of The Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 8:00AM until the time of services.

Jerrie was a Cajun Girl born and raised – every time they played the song La Porte D’en Arriere - The Back Door - she was on her feet heading for the dance floor. She loved everything French and everything Swamp Pop. For her, the holidays did not end on New Years; it lasted through Mardi Gras. She also loved company but you didn’t dare show up during Wheel of Fortune. Her smile for her friends and family lit up the room. We will miss this gentle soul but whenever you see a butterfly, it is Jerrie coming to take a peek at you.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lange; her grandson, Treg Goudeau; three sisters, Ruby (Parker) Buchanan and her husband Bob of Crowley, Linda L. Thibodeaux and her husband Larry of Breaux Bridge, and Sally L. Cormier and her husband Merlin of Scott, and her two brothers; Harold Joseph Lange and his wife Charlene of Erath, Glenn Lange.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean Vernice “Coon” Lange and Helga Bourque Lange; special angel granddaughter, Claire Marie Goudeau; two brothers, Raywood “Jimmy” Lange and Francis Lange; a sister, Shirley L. Hebert; and a special nephew, Triston Bourque.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ruby Buchanan, Harold Joseph Lange, Larry Thibodeaux, Brent Hebert, Merlin Cormier, and John Lange.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Treg Goudeau , Sally Cormier, Jonathon Lange, Glenn Lange, and Bob Buchanan.

Special thanks to the staff at Camelot and Crowley for their kindness and care.

