ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Geraldine “Jerry” DuBois, 75, will be 1:00PM Tuesday July 25, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Monday July 24, 2017 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM and will resume Tuesday from 8:00AM until service time.

Jerry, a lifelong resident of Vermilion Parish, passed away Friday July 21, 2017 in her residence surrounded by her family. She was very passionate about crabbing, cast-netting, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She also had a special love for her pets.

She is survived by her loving companion of 33 years, Gene Richard of Erath; her children, Twiley Blanchard Yorke and husband Jim of Vinton, Cindy Blanchard Landry and husband David of Erath, Doris Blanchard Gaspard and husband Mark of New Iberia, Charles “Charlie” Blanchard and wife Kathy of Carencro, Donna Blanchard LeBlanc and husband Kerney of Lafayette; siblings, Rita DuBois Romero and husband Russell of Shreveport, Allen DuBois and wife Pat of Ocean Springs, MS, Judy Dubois Frederick and husband Leonard of Mire, Wendy Stelly Broussard and husband Lynn of Abbeville; 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Telesphore and Rita Toups DuBois, a brother, Michael DuBois, a grandson, Justin Blanchard, a great grandson, Matthew Paul Blanchard, and a nephew, Jason Romero.

Serving as her Pallbearers will be Charles Blanchard, Brandon Labit, Blaine Landry, Allen DuBois, Keith Stelly, and Allen James DuBois.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana Inc. of Lafayette.

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.