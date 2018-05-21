DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Geraldine L. LeBlanc at 2:00 pm Monday, May 21, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant. Readers for the mass will be Amanda Thibodeaux and Joni Fontenot. Keisha LeBlanc and Holli Mire will serve as gift bearers. Mrs. LeBlanc will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum following the mass.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Sunday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8:00 am until 1:30 pm.

Geraldine was born March 13, 1933 in Delcambre to the late Raleigh J. LeBlanc and the late Yvonne Landry LeBlanc, and passed away peacefully at her home Friday, May 18, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Maw, as she was affectionately known by her family, lived a life of love, a life devoted to God and her family. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and served in the Ladies Altar Society. She spent time crocheting, playing cards with friends, cooking, and enjoying a cold Miller Lite. She absolutely adored her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed many memorable times sitting by the pool watching them swim. She leaves a legacy of love that will live on the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Ken LeBlanc, Jr. and wife Keisha L. LeBlanc, Linda M. Griffin and husband Nathan Griffin, Anita Louise LeBlanc and Amy L. Corner; eight grandchildren, Matt Griffin, Amanda Thibodeaux and companion Holli Mire, Andy Griffin and wife Dana Griffin, Joni D. Fontenot and husband Luke Fontenot, Joshua D. Dorn, Tyler A. Clemons and fiancé Tori Trahan, Kristopher K. LeBlanc and Kamille A. LeBlanc; seven great grandchildren, Macy, Gabe, Chole and Aiden Griffin, Gavin Thibodeaux, Jake and Owen Fontenot; one great great grandchild, Ellie Hollier; and her sister and brother, Mary Ann Baudoin and husband Bert Baudoin and Charles D. LeBlanc and wife Goldie LeBlanc.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, K. R. LeBlanc; her daughter, Teena L. LeBlanc; and her grandson, JonCade Clemons.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kristopher LeBlanc, Joshua D. Dorn, Tyler A. Clemons, Matt Griffin, Carl Viator and Christopher Gras. Micah Thibodeaux, Andy Griffin and Gavin Thibodeaux will serve as honorary pallbearers.

