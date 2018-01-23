December 15, 1925 ~ January 22, 2018

MAURICE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Gersey “Sis” Trahan (Mrs. Adless Trahan), 92, who died Monday, January 22, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Noel, Trent Nugier, Shawn Dugas, Alex Noel, Brandon Noel, and Tyler Broussard. Honorary pallbearer will be Todd Noel.

She is survived by her son, Joey Trahan and his wife, Mona of Maurice; two daughters, Millie and her husband, Floyd Noel of Maurice and Nell and her husband, Clyde Nugier of Maurice; 6 grandchildren, Troy Noel, Jill and her husband, Kenny Broussard, Trent Nugier and his wife, Nikki, Todd Noel and his wife, Lisa, Hanna and her husband, Romey David, and Emily Trahan; two step-grandchildren, Shawn Dugas and Danielle and her husband, Scott Breaux; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adless Trahan; her parents, Theo Faulk and the former Lucy Theriot; one brother, Luther Faulk; and one sister, Grace Dubois.

The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Dr. Kandice Thibodeaux, and her nurses, Ryan Butcher and Laura Thibodeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Trahan family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.