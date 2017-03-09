November 22, 1935 ~ March 8, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Gertie Mae LeBlanc Boudreaux, 81 years, who died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center surrounded by her family. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services. Pallbearers will be CJ Boudreaux, Richard Boudreaux, Darrell Boudreaux, Rodney Boudreaux, Eddie Boudreaux and Ronald Hebert.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clougest “CJ” Boudreaux Sr; five sons, Clougest “CJ” Boudreaux Jr and his wife Stephanie, Richard Boudreaux and his wife Phyllis, Darrell Boudreaux, Rodney Boudreaux and his wife Melinda, and Eddie Boudreaux and his wife Dannelle; five daughters, Geraldine “Dene” Badon and her husband Bobby, Darlene Hebert and her husband Ronald, Judy Uriegas and her husband Danny, Debbie Trantor and her husband Roy, and Barbara Bouillion and her husband Matt; twenty grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three brothers, James LeBlanc and his wife Diane, George LeBlanc and his wife Lynn, and Arvie LeBlanc and his wife Sandra; and two sisters, Neva Meredith and Jeannette LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Treme’ LeBlanc and the former Eve Janise; brothers, Harvey LeBlanc, Treme’ “Joe” LeBlanc Jr. and Michael LeBlanc; sister, Geraldine LeBlanc; grandchildren, Rory Boudreaux, Ashley Hebert and Bryan Badon; great granddaughter, Olivia Boudreaux; and great-great granddaughter, Elaine Langlinais.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

