July 30, 1918 - August 12, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Home going celebration service for Mrs. Gertrude Gabriel will be held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Services will be held at the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church 822 I.J. Joiner Street Abbeville, LA. Viewing will begin at 11AM until time of the service.

She was a very faithful and active member for many years. She served in many capacities in the church throughout the years. She was a youth worker, a choir member, a Sunday school and Bible Scholar. She served as a deaconess and was an integral part of the mission department until her health began to fail. She was also the church’s custodian for two generations. She was honored as the Mother of the Church. Nan, as she was affectionately called by many, who knew her, recently celebrated her 100th year birthday. She was born on July 30, 1918.

Mrs. Gabriel entered into eternal rest peacefully on Sunday morning at Abbeville General Hospital. She leaves to cherish many fond memories her sister, Olivia G. McZeal of Houston, Texas; one nephew, Donald Gabriel Jr.(Nadine) of Humble, Tx; two great nieces, Shawanna Locks and her children and Natasha Levine and her daughter, all of Abbeville, LA; one great nephew, Jadon and his children of Pearland, Tx; her God-child, Murphy Wright Jr of Desoto, Tx.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Olivia Joiner Gabriel and George Gabriel Sr.; her daughter, Leola Charles; her brothers, Donald Gabriel Sr. and George Gabriel Jr.; one niece, Andrea McZeal; her cousin whom she thought of and loved as a sister, Lula Joiner Wright; sisters-in-law, Frances Gabriel and Rita Norma Gabriel.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements.