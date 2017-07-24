Gervis Mathews “Sonny Boy”

September 1, 1932 ~ July 23, 2017

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Gervis “Sonny Boy” Mathews, 84, who died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

Gervis was employed with Broussard Brothers Inc. for 31 years as a boat captain, and he was known as “Matt” by his co-workers. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, raising farm animals, and he loved to dance to Cajun music. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Pearly Mathews; three sons, Randy Mathews and his wife, Rita of Forked Island, Neyland Mathews and his wife, Racheal of Lake Arthur, and Louis Mathews and his wife, Karen of Cow Island; four daughters, Berita and her husband, Todd Touchet of Cow Island, Charlotte and her husband, Jr. Stelly of Forked Island, Marietta and her husband, Joey Choate of Forked Island, and Bobbie and her husband, Jeremy Guilbeaux of Carencro; one sister, Etheline Bernard of Forked Island; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his spouse of 35 years, Thelma LeBouef Mathews; his parents, Clarence Mathews and the former Ella Dupuis; one grandson, Lance Mathews; one brother, Clifford Mathews; and one sister, Joan Janell Mathews.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, July 24, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

