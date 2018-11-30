October 31, 1952 - November 29, 2018

Gilbert Touchet, age 66, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Gilbert was a loving father to two girls, the baby of all his siblings, and a sweet person to anyone he met. He loved football, being outdoors, and listening to his favorite music.

Survivors include two daughters, Gene’ Luquette and her husband, Cameron, of Youngsville and Madison Touchet of Kaplan; and two sisters, Velma Prejean of Duson and Dolores Theriot and her husband, Willie, of Morgan City.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lucille Touchet; two brothers, Steve and Jerry Touchet; one sister, Shirley Beadle; one infant brother; one half-brother, Clifford Roche; and two half-sisters, Betty Guidry and Helen Richard.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.

Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.