December 28, 1961 ~ August 14, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Gina Marie Landry Touchet, 56, who died Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jacob Touchet, Bruce Fourroux II, Buddy Delahoussaye. Mike Delahoussaye, Kyle Monk and David “Dirty” Melancon. Honorary pallbearers will be Cooper and Cohen Fourroux.

Gina is survived by her companion, Danny Fields, Sr.; daughter, Tasha Touchet and her fiancé Bruce Fourroux, II; son. Jacob Touchet and his companion Dawn Hebert; mother, Anna Landry; brother, Allen Landry and his wife Sondra; sister, Drucella Fontenot and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Cooper Fourroux, Cohen Fourroux, Isabella Fourroux, Aubree Touchet and Alix Hebert; mother-in-law, Linda Romero; step children, Danny Fields, Jr. and William Fields; step-grandchildren, Taylor Grow, Ashlyn Hebert, Erica Fields and Addison Fields; great-step-grandchildren, Paisley Trahan, Kolton Trahan, Benit Grow, Royce Grow and Reid Hebert, III; nieces, Monique Dartez, Cheree Burgess, Mandy Leonards, Leea Fontenot, Lacey Simon, Jamie Vincent, Hallie Toups and Jaide Primeaux; nephew, Shane Landry; and numerous great nieces and nephews, all family who knew her as “MiMi”.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis “Will” Touchet, Jr.; father, Calvin Landry; brother, Kenneth Landry; nephew, Judd Primeaux; father-in-law, Willis Touchet, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Alfred and Elise Delahoussaye; and paternal grandparents, Viles and Levie Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

The family would like to thank her attending doctors and ICU staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for their wonderful care along with Deacon Keith and Deacon Russell for their continued support and prayers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.