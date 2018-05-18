ABBEVILLE — Funeral services for Gina Patrice Brown- Minnick is scheduled for 11AM, Saturday May 19,2018 at St. Mary Congregational Church 213 S. Louisiana St. Abbeville, LA. Interment will be in Rudd-Hill Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Williams will officiate the service.

Gina Patrice Brown- Minnick ( 57) , a long time resident of Abbeville, passed away on May 12, 2018 at her residence surrounded by family and friends.

She leaves to mourn her husband of twenty years Alvin Joseph Minnick of Abbeville, LA; two children, Gikenzey Shanette Brown and Chance Dalaney Brown of Abbeville, LA; her siblings, Rachel August of Abbeville, LA; Cathy Brown of Carencro, LA; Angela Brown of Abbeville, LA; Otis Brown Jr. of Abbeville, LA; Darrell Brown of Abbeville, LA; Lance Brown of Abbeville, LA; Timothy Brown of Abbeville, LA; Markelle Brown of Houston, TX; and Samantha Harris of Las Vegas, NV. Ten step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Otis Brown Sr. and Gloria Mae Bernard Brown; her paternal grandmother Pearl Ollie, and maternal grandparents Roger Bernard Sr. and Nolia Bernard; one sister Brenda Broussard-Landry, and one brother Carl Anthony Brown; her mother-in-law Lizzie Comeaux and one step-son Nicholas Dillard.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday May 19, 2018 at St. Mary Congregational Church from 8AM until time of service.

Gina fought a good fight and now has the victory.

