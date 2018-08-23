ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Gladys F. Coleman, 90, the former Gladys Francis at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church with Rev. Mediate Derouen, officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery in Abbeville, LA

Sis Gladys F. Coleman was born on November 28, 1927 in Abbeville, LA to the late, Cornelius Francis and Evanna Davenport Francis. At an early age she accepted Christ as her Savior and is a member of Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Michael C. Wright.

A resident of Abbeville LA Sis Gladys answered the call to be with the Lord at 3:05 PM on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

Sis Gladys leaves in God's care to cherish her fond memory, five daughters, Gladys C. Briggs, Eva C. Bessard, Hattie Coleman, Carolyn Coleman and Audrey Coleman; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, 5 adopted grandsons, Hubert Bessard, Felix Small, Dwight Brown, Jacolby Dozier and Garrian Dozier; one adopted daughter, Deniese Harris; a special niece, Myrtle Sneed of Ann Arbor, MI and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Coleman, Sr; her parents, Cornelius Francis and Evanna Davenport Francis; two sons, Harry Coleman, Jr. and Charles Coleman and a granddaughter, Kim Shelvin.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street - Abbeville, LA 70510.