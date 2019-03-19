August 7, 1938 ~ March 16, 2019

LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Gleanor Trahan, 80, who died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Kaplan Healthcare Center.

She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Edward J. Trahan of Abbeville; two daughters, Dana Saltzman and her husband, Neelis “Pio” of Mulvey and Lisa T. Bertrand and her husband, Willis of Kaplan; ten grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Trahan; one son, Kevin Dale Trahan; one sister, Elaine Trahan; three brothers, Ronald, Russell, and Connie Landry; and her parents, John Landry and the former Hazel Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 12:30 PM when the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Trahan family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.