Lafayette – Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Glenn Arthur Matthews.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Erath, LA.

Glenn Arthur Matthews was born September 19, 1958 in Lafayette, LA to Mr. Steve Matthews Sr. and Mrs. Joyce Pillette Joseph. He departed from this life on April 13, 2018 at 59 years old.

Glenn was employed with Haliburton Oilfield Services for several years. He was a member of the Mason’s Live Oak Lodge #193. Glenn was a Louisiana State Representative for the National Kidney Foundation where he attended annual conferences in Washington D.C. Most of all, Glenn was a family man, awesome father, son, and brother. Glenn loved working with his hands and created beautiful things and was known as the “Project Man.” He always had a smile that would light up the room and spread joy to everyone he knew. He will be deeply missed.

Glenn was blessed with a loving family. He is survived by Rose Perkins, his loving fiancée of 26 years; his son, Jacolby Matthews of Carencro, LA; his daughter, Natasha Williams of Abbeville, LA; his loving mother, Joyce Pillette Joseph of Erath, LA; six loving sisters, Carolyn Henderson (Raymond) Abbeville, LA, Angela Matthew of Long Beach CA, Mary Morrison (Purvis) of Scott, LA, Cindy Joseph Meyers (Richard) of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Shannon Broussard of Lafayette, LA and Stephanie Brannon (Lawrence) of North Carolina; six loving brothers, Preston Joseph Jr. of Abbeville, LA, Terry Joseph of Abbeville, LA, Whitney Joseph (Rhonda) of Chiefland, FL, Kevin Joseph (Mona) of Cecilia, LA, Terry Matthews (Sheila) of Abbeville, LA and Michael Matthews (Carla) of Abbeville, LA. He also is survived by his four grandsons, two godchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Steve Matthews Sr.; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Effie Dozier Pillette and his paternal grandparents, Issac Matthews and Gertrude Collins; his brothers, Steve Matthews Jr. and Ronald Matthews.

Glenn will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.