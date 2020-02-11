Glenn David Broussard “Grabo”

November 23, 1955 ~ February 9, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Glenn David Broussard, 64, who died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his residence.

He will be laid to rest at LeBlanc Community Cemetery with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Broussard, Brock Dubois, Beau Broussard, Charlie Couville, Brent Trahan and Kurt Kenerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Miguez, Kyle Courville, Brennan Broussard, Cutter Broussard, Carter Courville, Christopher Courville, Austen Kane Dubois and Francis Guidry.

Glenn was employed with the Vermilion Parish Drainage Board. He trained thoroughbred racehorses and in his spare time he loved fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tammy Broussard; two sons, Beau Broussard and his wife Shantel of Maurice, and Brock Dubois and his wife Ashley of Abbeville; step-son, Charlie Courville and his wife Emily of Sunset; eight grandchildren, Kyle Courville, Brennan Broussard, Cutter Broussard, Libbie Broussard, Charly Courville, Carter Courville, Christopher Courville and Austen Kane Dubois; parents, Durphy and Dorothy Broussard; brother, Ronald Broussard and his wife Linda of Abbeville; and two sisters, Arlene Arabie and her husband Chris of Abbeville, and Marlene Broussard of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Adam and Anite Primeaux; paternal grandparents, Alphe T. and Marie Erta Broussard; two aunts, Irene Broussard Prejean and Eunice Trahan Barras; and nephew, Dylan James Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.ne.