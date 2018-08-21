Glenn S. Sagrera

May 1, 1940 - August 17, 2018

On Friday, August 17, 2018 at the age of 78 Glenn passed away at Iberia General. Glenn was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, traveling, going to Cheniere Au Tigre and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grand children. He worked for the Corp. of Engineers for 30 years.

Glenn is survived by his four children Shanna S. Vaughan (Chad Vaughan), Mia S. Broussard (Dwaine Broussard), Tricia S. Reece (Shane Reece) and Anthony S. Sagrera (Lisa Sagrera); seven grandchildren Trent Winch (Amanda), Jon-Ross Winch (Troy), Brooke Winch, Tristan Suire, Bethany Barras (Nick), Tyler Broussard (Bailey) and Collin Sagrera; five great grandchildren, Drew Winch, Karli Broussard, Liam Barras, Leighton Barras, and Cole Strother; brothers Keith Sagrera, Tommy Sagrera, Sherrill Sagrera, and one sister Sandra Sagrera; along with many longtime friends.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Juliette F. Sagrera, his mother and father Mr. and Mrs. Anthony S. Sagrera.

Mr. Sagrera and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.