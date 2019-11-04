February 25, 1943 ~ October 31, 2019

LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Gloria Ann Duhon Vincent, 76, who died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Johnathan Janise officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jacob Vincent, Jace Vincent, Ethan Comeaux, Craig Richard, Blane Comeaux and Michael Landry.

Gloria is survived by her spouse of 57 years, Tommy John Vincent of Maurice; one son, Patrick Vincent and his wife Tammy of Maurice; one daughter, Angela Landry and her husband Michael of Maurice; three grandchildren, Jacob Vincent and his wife Danielle, Jace Vincent and his wife Paige, and Lani Landry; one great granddaughter, Lennon Vincent; one sister, Theresa Steen of Abbeville; and two nieces, Kathi Comeaux and Vicki Schof.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ledian Duhon and the former Ursule Touchet; and an infant brother.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, November 4, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

