ERATH — A Memorial Mass for Gloria Ann Pillette, 73 will be held at 9:00AM on Monday, August 7 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Erath with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating.

Ms. Pillette was a caring teacher, loving mother and caring grandmother who passed away from a heart attack at 12:00 midnight on the 29th of July 2017 in her home with her eldest granddaughter. Gloria grew up in Erath not very far from her own home. She attended Dozier Elementary School in Erath and graduated from James A. Herod High School in Abbeville. She graduated from Southern University with a bachelor degree in Education. She began her career teaching at an elementary school in Baton Rouge and then taught as a 2nd grade teacher at Dozier Elementary School, touching lives of children for 25 years. She had recently come back from Dubai where she spent seven years visiting with her grandchildren, daughter and enjoying other cultures.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Kimberly P. Guerin and her husband Ralph Guerin of Dubai and her loving grandchildren Ralph, Lenaoria, Kimaya, and Cecilia of Dubai; two sisters Mary Azalie Hasley of Beaumont, Texas and Theresa P. Robertson of Erath, LA and three brothers Arthur Sr. and wife Helen Pillette of Port Arthur, Texas and Claude Pillette Sr. of Erath, LA and Joseph Pillette Sr. of Lafayette and sister in law, Lillie Pillette of Erath.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eunice and Rosie D. Pillette, her brothers Claudette Pillette, Wilson Pillette Sr., and Ernest Pillette Sr.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville, 2600 Charity Street, (337) 893-3777 are handling the arrangements.