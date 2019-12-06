Article Image Alt Text

Fri, 12/06/2019 - 9:08am

October 7, 1936 ~ December 4, 2019

ABBEVILLE—Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Gloria Guillot Menard, 83, who died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Maison duMonde Living Center. Reverend Louis Richard will officiate the service.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

