ABBEVILLE — Funeral services for Gloria Joyce Bolden will be held at noon on Saturday November 25, 2017 at Light House for Jesus Ministries, 6526 Chiasson Rd Abbeville La 70510, with her brother, Apostle Donnie Bolden Sr. presiding.

Gloria J. Bolden, age 66, a long-time resident of Abbeville went home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, November 21, 2017. Ms. Bolden attended Catholic University of America in Washington DC., she was a teacher for many years before taking on being a full-time mother to her three children. She was a member of Light House for Jesus Ministries.

Ms. Bolden is survived by her children; Garland Bolden, Carlos Bolden, and Carla Bolden all of Abbeville, LA; her grandchildren Garland Russell of Abita Springs LA, Dillon Bolden and Mikaila Bolden both of Abbeville, Kyli Bolden of Lafayette, Kyrii, and Karli Bolden of Abbeville, Chyna Colomb, Calyna Hebert both of Abbeville and one great grandchild Jayden Russell of Abita Springs, LA. She also leaves to cherish her memory two sisters; Albertine Brailey of Abbeville, Vera Wiltz (Elton) of Abbevillle, her three brothers; Donnie Bolden Sr. (Cynthia), Buford Bolden Sr. (Monette) and Carl Bolden Sr. (Lisa) all of Abbeville La. as well as many cousins, neices and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents Alzona and Nathaniel Bolden, grandson Jordan Russell, and her brothers Carlton Hugh Captville, and Denis Bolden.

Visitation for family and friends will begin Saturday morning 8am at Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries 6526 Chaisson Rd Abbeville.

Kinchen Funeral Home 218 N St Valarie St Abbeville, LA is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.