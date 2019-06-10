ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Gloria Spell Lachaussee, 85, will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral home of Erath on Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 9:00AM until the time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Gloria, a resident of Abbeville, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. She enjoyed practicing the art of genealogy and the history of her family and friends as well as collecting antiques. She loved to spend time gardening and adored daylilies.

She is survived by her son Keith Lachaussee and his companion Debbie LaBauve of Abbeville and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Simonet Lachaussee; her parents Isaac Spell and Agnes Menard; two sisters; and two brothers.

The Lachaussee family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, NSI Hospice, and to her devoted caregivers Linda Varnado, Janie Meche, Nancy Trahan, and Helen Viator.

Condolences can be made to the Lachaussee family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.