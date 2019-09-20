Godfrey Schexnider “Mooch”

January 31, 1938 ~ September 14, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Godfrey “Mooch” Schexnider, 81, who died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Palthasar Arrockia Doss officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Barbara Schexnider of Gueydan; one son, Dale Paul Schexnider and his wife, Dela McCoy of Channelview TX; four daughters, Jerri Davis of LaPort, Tx, Alice and her husband, Eddie Neal of Brady, TX, Verna Primeaux of Lafayette, and Rachael Schexnider of Deer Park, TX; his sister, Catherine and her husband, Kurt Carlson; of Kaplan; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Schexnider and the former Marian LeMaire; one brother, Raymond Schexnider; son-in-law, Jimmy Davis; and one great granddaughter, Hartley Hering.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, September 20, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 1:00 PM.

