October 9, 1935 ~ March 29, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial were held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 3, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Goldie Menard Meaux, 81, who died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Maison duMonde Living Center. She was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Kerry LeBlanc of San Antonio, TX; two daughters, Becky LeBlanc of Abbeville and Mona LeBlanc of Maurice; four grandchildren, Shawn LeBlanc, Rob Bares, Cade Perry, and Kastan LeBlanc; and seven great grandchildren, Julia, Emily, Lauren, Colin, Hadley, Saoirse, and Aubrey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Meaux; and her parents, Elier Menard and the former Evie Campbell.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Meaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.