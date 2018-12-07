Goldman Clay Viator

ABBEVILLE – Memorial Services for Mr. Goldman Clay Viator, 52, will be held at a later date.
A native and lifelong resident of Abbeville, Mr. Viator died at 4:46PM on Monday, December 3, 2018 at his residence. Clay was known for always having a tale to tell.
He is survived by his mother, Darlyn Bush Mora and her husband Darrell of Abbeville; a son, Jentz Viator of Abbeville; two brothers, Keed Viator of New Iberia and Robert Lebon of Duson; a sister, Jullian C. Viator of San Francisco, CA; and two half-sisters, Cheryl V. Jeanfreau and Linda Suire.
He is preceded in death by his father, Goldman L. Viator; and a brother, Bryan Lebon.
David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)-893-3777 Will be handling the funeral arrangements.

