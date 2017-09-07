July 30, 1925 ~ September 6, 2017

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Grace G. Simon, 92, who died Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at LeMaire Cemetery with Reverend Keith Landry officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Lynn Simon and his wife, Cindy of Youngsville; four daughters, Judy and her husband, P.J. Broussard of Forked Island, Betty and her husband, Lane Schexnaider of Lafayette, Willie and her husband, Davis Frederick of Forked Island, and Brenda and her husband, Kirby Detraz of DeBary, FL; one sister, Eula Mae "Bea" Simon; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pierre "Blanc" Simon; parents, Andrew Gaspard and the former Alina Bourque; one grandson, Blake Frederick; and two sisters, Audrey Gaspard and Irene Stelly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Simon family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.