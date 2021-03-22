Gracie Jean Bourque, a devoted and faithful servant of God and beloved sister and Aunt, passed away peacefully at 9:00 am Friday March 19 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

Gracie was born March 24, 1934 in Youngsville to the late Sidney Bourque and the late Nedia Hebert Bourque and was one of seven children born to that union. She was raised in a Cajun French family steeped in a proud heritage and upbringing.

Throughout her years, she has always lived a stress free life filled with faith, family and love. She began every day in prayer and spent the rest of her day immersed in the love of her siblings and nieces and nephews. Some of her favorite pastimes was taking care of her fish, listening to French music, and praying daily for her family and all who were sick.

It can easily be said, that Gracie loved everyone, and everyone loved her. She leaves a legacy of faith, love and compassion that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters and brothers, Audrey Mae Melancon, Clara Dupre (Johnny), Raywood Bourque and Dale Bourque (Kaye); and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Clifford Bourque and Loyce Bourque; and her niece, Deborah Dupre LeBlanc.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Gracie’s life will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 23 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Fr. Buddy Breaux as celebrant. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm, with the St. Anne’s Altar Society leading the recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Tuesday from 8:00 am until 12:30 pm.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Lenny Delcambre, Terry LeBlanc, Clay LeBlanc, William Dupre, Jr., Michael Dupre and Allen Bourque.

