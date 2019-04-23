ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Service for Gregory John Hebert, 51, will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00AM until the time of the services.

A native and resident of Abbeville, Mr. Gregory died at 9:08AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He enjoyed sports, hunting, and reading. Gregory was a friend to all.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Delcambre Hebert of Abbeville; two sisters, Jill Lemaire of Lafayette and Leah Hebert of Berwick; two nephews, Jonathan Lemaire and Noah Hebert; a niece, Sarah Judice and her husband Patrick; and four great nieces, Alice Judice, Ivy Judice, Eleanor Judice, and Lucy Judice.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wilmer and Hazel Delcambre; and his paternal grandparents, Ardly and Elaine Hebert.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ruby Cole, Susan Briola, Patsy Montgomery, Dana Klein, and Dee Pillette for their care and kindness for Gregory.

In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House in New Orleans, 4403 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana 70119.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.