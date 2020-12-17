February 7, 1962 ~ December 15, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Gregory Joseph Richard, 58, who died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Nunez Baptist Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services.

He is survived by his two daughters, Shantell Richard and Alana Richard; mother, Marjorie T. Richard; grandchildren, Jordan Vice, Hunter Vice, Sage Vice, Cameron Richard, Keaton Ganus and Ashton Ganus; brothers, Darell Richard (Mona), Brian Richard (Tammy), and Nathan Richard; and sisters, Cynthia Dartez and Belinda Landry (Brian).

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Richard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

