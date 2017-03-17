ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Gregory Reels is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church – 300 S. Lamar Street. Interment will be in Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery in Gross Isles. Rev. E. I. Sullivan will officiate the service.

Gregory Reels was born to the late Sarah Reels and Albritten Lewis on September 29, 1954 in Brooklyn, New York. He was baptized at an early age. Then on Thursday, March 9, 2017 while doing what he loved to do “cooking”, the Lord required his presence. He passed away at Abbeville General Hospital.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beautiful wife, Lynel Reels, of Abbeville, LA; his children, Tuwon Johnson, Antoine Reels, Nicky Reels-Rogers (Bennie), Angela Walters (Jarvis), John Stagg, Marcus Stagg, Biancea, Andrew Stagg, Kennedi Perry, Mario Johnson, and Cornelius Johnson (Sharika); his siblings, Anthony Reels (Sylvia), Alice Reels-Monk (Ray deceased) and two aunts, Dorthy Woods and Lonez (Otto) and his beautiful mother-in-law Mary Stagg. He also leave his grandchildren, Ka-Yanni, Ja-liyah, Zi-ethen, Mariah, Marcus, Jr., John Jr., Elvin, Matthew, Andrew, Marcus, Terrell, Starasia, Azhani, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. He leaves additionally his best friend and brother, Frank Foster.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Reels and Albritten Lewis; his siblings, Quinne Norris, Katherine Lewis, Clifton Reels, George Lee, Willie, Harry Lee, Samuel and Billy Lewis, and his father-in-law, Lawrence Stagg.

Visitation will be held at the church (Mt. Triumph) Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral of Abbeville (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.