ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Gussie Broussard Landry will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3PM with Father Metrejean officiating.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 9AM until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 10AM.

A native of Erath, Mrs. Gussie was a skilled at upholstery and enjoyed sewing and doing alterations. For a time, she worked in the fabric department at West Brothers. She also enjoyed her time working in the cafeteria at Dozier Elementary School for over 10 years. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was even awarded Catholic Daughter of the year in 1995 and 2006.

She is survived by her son, Michael James Landry and his wife, Susan of Erath; her daughter, Susan L. Hebert and her husband Kimeral of Erath; her sister, Earline Baudoin; her grandchildren, Stacy Breaux, Kristy Landry, Blake Landry, Coty Dore, and Derek Hebert; and her great grandchildren, Cole Domingue, Reese Domingue, Ashlyn Porche, Rose Dore, and Bella Lopez.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Landry; her parents, Wally Broussard and Laura Trahan Broussard; her brother, Eugene Broussard; and her sister, Ussay Toups.

The Landry family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Maison du Monde for their outstanding care and thoughtfulness.

