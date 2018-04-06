Memorial Services for Gustave James Armond will be held Friday, April 6, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.

Gustave James Armond was born in Morgan City, LA on June 15, 1954 to the late Audrey Scadlock Armond and Edward Joseph Armond Sr. Gustave made a peaceful transition to his heavenly home on Friday, March 30, 2018 at his residence in Abbeville, LA.

Gustave was a Boat Captain for 42 years. Most say that he was the best Boat Captain in the fleet. He loved being in the open sea. He was a great father figure and an even better grandfather. Gustave will be dearly missed by so many that loved him.

Gustave leaves a lasting legacy with his wife of 44 years Selvina Anne St. Marie Armond; three children: Chad Armond, Mandy Ashley and Phillip Armond; siblings Edward Armond, Billy Armond and Russell Armond.

