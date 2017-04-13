May 11, 1947 ~ April 13, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 17, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Gwendolyn Ann Holmes Suire, 69, who died Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

She is survived by her sons, Troy Joseph Suire and Brock Steven Suire both of Abbeville; daughters, Pamela S. Hebert and her husband, Randy of Abbeville, and Nicole Faye Carriere and her husband Coby of Lafayette; sister, Paulette Boudreaux and her husband, Marion of Abbeville; six grandchildren, Tavis Hebert, Brandt Hebert, Malainee LeBlanc, Danielle Carriere Henry, Blake Carriere and Zachary Paul Suire; and three great grandsons, Cohen, Kasen and Noah.

She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas H. Holmes; mother, Gertrude Stelly Broussard; and two grandsons, Thomas Clostio and Zane Suire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 9:30 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at noon.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.