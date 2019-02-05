DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Hamilton Paul Mitchell , age 77, at 3:00 pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Andre’ Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 2:30 pm on Thursday at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 pm.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Mitchell passed away at 6:00 am on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Mitchell was the co-owner of Delcambre Seafood, Mitchell Trucking and Mitchell Fuel Dock for many years.

Hamilton could be found on Saturday and Sunday mornings drinking coffee and visiting with his friends at Texaco. His hobbies included, hunting and fishing and also camping and bowling with his wife. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Leona Broussard Mitchell of Delcambre; his son, Timmy Mitchell and wife Glenna of Erath; his daughter, Tammy M. Broussard and husband Ricky of Erath; ten grandchildren, Brandon Broussard & wife Ashlee; Jordy Mitchell & wife Kaleigh; Gavin Broussard & wife Alie; Mindi Mitchell; Garth Mitchell & fiancé Chasity; Gannon Broussard & fiancé Haley; Marissa Mitchell; Alex Mitchell; Adrianna Mitchell and Victoria Lumpkin; one great grandchild, Ava Schoate; one brother, Nicholas Mitchell and wife Beverly of Delcambre and two sisters, Georgia M. Cobna and husband LJ of New Orleans and Jane M. Savoy of Dallas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Clemence Campbell Mitchell; one son, Todd Paul Mitchell and his brother in law, Curley Savoy.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brandon P. Broussard, Gavin Broussard, Gannon Broussard, Jordy Mitchell, Garth Mitchell and Alex Mitchell.

