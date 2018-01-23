December 22, 1952 ~ January 21, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Harold “Hap” Schexnyder, 65, who died Sunday, January 21, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be James Schexnyder, Chris Gaspard, Kalob Schexnyder, Tylor Desormeaux, Drew Gaspard, and Kyle LeMaire. Honorary pallbearer will be Laken Schexnyder.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dorrie Schexnyder of Kaplan; one son, James Schexnyder and his wife, Laranda of Kaplan; three daughters, Paula LeMaire of Kaplan, Sheri and her husband, Chris Gaspard of Lake Arthur, and Becky Schexnyder of Kaplan; two sisters, Susan and her husband, Elton Harrington of Kaplan and Debra Schexnyder of Kaplan; three brothers, Kenneth Schexnyder and his wife, Darlene of Indian Bayou, Ricky Schexnyder and his wife, Annette of Kaplan, and Mike Schexnyder and his wife, Kathy of Kaplan; Ten grandchildren, Tylor Desormeaux, Kalob Schexnyder, Drew Gaspard, Kyle LeMaire, Chelsea Guillory, Lexie Guillory, Laken Schexnyder, Jaeden Lyons, Jillian Schexnyder, and Megan Gaspard; and one great grandchild, Sebastian Schexnyder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raywood Schexnyder and the former Louise Hargrave; and one nephew, Blaine Suire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.