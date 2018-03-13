July 27, 1927 ~ March 11, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church honoring the life of Harold Joseph Kuehling, 90, who passed away on March 11, 2018 in Abbeville, LA. He will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery.

Harold was born in Bancker on July 27, 1927 to Marie Louise Mestepey and Robert Yvon Kuehling.

He was raised in Esther, LA where his parents ran a country store at the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 333. Harold served in the Merchant Marines prior to joining the Army in 1946. After returning to Esther,

Harold became a rice farmer who also raised cattle and trained cutting horses. He was a long-time member of the National Cutting Horse Association and friends will remember his favorite horse, Especials Lady.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Martha Whaley Kuehling, his children, Stephen Kuehling of New Orleans, Carolyn Kuehling of New Orleans, Bryan Kuehling of Lafayette, Suzan K. Chatman of Lafayette, and Matlock Kuehling of Lafayette; and step- son, Scott Mears of Esther. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise Kuehling; and his first wife, Georgia Brown Kuehling.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maison du Monde Living Center for his care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 9:30 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the 4-H Foundation, 1105 W. Port St., Abbeville, LA 70510 or St. James Church c/o St John the Evangelist, 18534 Hwy 689, Erath, LA 70533.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-466