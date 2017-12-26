Harvey Joseph Saunier

DELCAMBRE – a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Harvey Jospeh Saunier, age 86, at 10:00 am Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Thursday until service time.

A native of Delcambre and resident of Abbeville, Mr. Saunier passed away at 2:15 am on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Saunier was a veteran of the US Army and served his country honorably from 1952-1954. He was employed in the oilfield industry for many years.

Mr. Saunier enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing and tending his small orchard of fruit trees. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred LeBouef Saunier of Abbeville; two sons, Victor Paul Saunier and wife Debbie Redmond Saunier of Gonzales and their children, Emily Saunier Sweatman and husband Frankie Lee Sweatman; and Scott Saunier; Jamie Paul Saunier and wife Melainie Davis Saunier of Tomball, TX and their children, Ava Saunier, Emma Saunier and Andrew Saunier; one great grandson, Cohen Lee Sweatman; his siblings, Davey Lee Saunier and wife Dora Jane Saunier of Delcambre; Ruth S. Langlinais of Baton Rouge and Phillipe Saunier and wife Anna Brown Saunier of Delcambre and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Itney and Media Leleux Saunier and one brother, John Sonnier.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart Exchange Support Group-6720 Bertner Avenue MC4-219, Houston, TX 77030.

