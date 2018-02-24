Haywood Anthony East “Why Not”

September 1, 1958 ~ February 23, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A visitation will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Haywood Anthony East, 59, who died Friday, February 23, 2018 at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Tony is survived by his wife, Casa Vice East; daughter, Lauren East Choate; father, Juris East; brothers, Jerry East, Joey East, Kobe East, Billy East and Alex Broussard, Jr.; and two grandchildren, Ayden Jude Choate and Leo Alexander Choate.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Compton; and son, Joshua East.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, February 26, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.