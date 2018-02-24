March 6, 1926 ~ February 22, 2018

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Hazel Faulk Stelly, 91, who passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Harris Stelly and his wife, Marsha of Kaplan; one daughter, Bonnie S. Hollier of Forked Island; one sister, Mildred F. Landry of Kaplan; one brother, Ray Faulk and his wife, Nelda of Kaplan; seven grandchildren, Chris Hollier, Brian Hollier, Dwayne Hollier, Gage Stelly, Mindy Dalebout, Travis Stelly, and Nicholas Stelly; eleven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carnes “T.T.” Stelly; one son, Tommy Stelly; her parents, Adam Faulk and the former Enix Hebert; one brother, Harris Faulk; one grandson, Brent Hollier; and one great-great granddaughter, Zoey Reyes.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Stelly family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.