Hazel Montagne Gaspard

October 10, 1925 ~ March 2, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 5, 2018 at St. Mary Cemetery honoring the life of Hazel Margaret Montagne Gaspard, 92, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 2, 2018 at her residence. Reverend Michael Richard will be officiating the services.

Hazel is survived by her two sons, Glen Gaspard and Dickie Gaspard; one daughter, Donna Judice and her husband Clint; nine grandchildren, Tammy Gaspard, Allison Primeaux, Julie Champagne, Matt Gaspard, Michelle Dore, Tonya Anderson, Ashlee Judice, Cory Judice and Collin Judice; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Gaspard; one granddaughter, Katie Gaspard; two great grandchildren, Hunter Primeaux and Olivia Boudreaux; her parents, Elias Montagne and the former Mabel Guidry; and her daughter-in-law, Pam Gaspard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.