ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Heikeem Jaleel Hebert is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Greater Faith Hope Baptist Church – 407 Duroq St. Abbeville, LA 70510. Pastor Warren Wilson will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Pleasant Green Cemetery on Green Street.

Heikeem Jaleel Hebert (26), of Abbeville, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018. He was an aspiring rapper and also went by the name T.O. He was a creative poet with a unique style of freestyle rap.

Heikeem had aspirations to become an automotive dealer candidate. He attended National Automotive Association Conferences where he met with the heads of Chrysler, and General Motors.

He loved his community and hoped for positive change. He was a member of the Rainbow Coalition, NAACP, and the LA. Black Caucus.

He will be remembered as a fun-loving, loyal, family centered, and kind –hearted man who lived life to the fullest.

Heikeem left this earth too soon for us to understand, but God always has a purpose.

He is survived by two children Calyna Hebert and Jayceon Hebert; two special children Rashad Brooks and T.J. Reynolds. Heikeem leaves to mourn and cherish his memory his mother, Johnette Hebert ; a stepfather, Naomie Vallery; his father, Alfred White of Jennings, LA; two brothers, James Hebert (Candice) and Alfred Hebert; three sisters, Nastassja Ardoin, Jade Ardoin, and Malica Dixon; his maternal grandfather Joseph (Cojoe) Hebert; five great aunts, Willa Mae White-Antoine, Nell Ann White-Mouton, Camilla Robinson, Bobby Joe Moore, and Annette Robinson; six aunts, Dianna White, Lenether Watson, Bonnie White-Zeno(Javis), Tamage White-Maldonado(Bobby), Jackie Hebert, and Valerie Hebert-Locks(Willie); three uncles, Jared Hebert(Faye), Joseph Hebert, and Ernest Guidry; three great uncles, John Robinson(Lola), Kenneth Robinson(Barbara), and Alfred Lee White;, and a host of nieces, cousins, and many close friends including special friends Leandra Boudreaux and ex-wife Carla Bolden Hebert.

Heikeem was preceded in death by his sister Lola Mae Hebert; his maternal and paternal grandmothers, Helen Hebert and Luther Mae White

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Faith Hope Baptist Church at 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.