November 5, 1932 ~ May 19, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Helen Adelle Westmoreland LeBlanc, 84, who died Friday, May 19, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

Helen is survived by her husband, Ted LeBlanc; sons, Darrel D. LeBlanc of Virginia, Donald W. Bolin and his wife, Rachael of Broussard, Raymond P. LeBlanc of Abbeville, and Eddie J. LeBlanc and his wife, Rebecca of Leroy; daughter, Anette A. LeBlanc of Scott; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Westmoreland and the former Irene Vansandt.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.