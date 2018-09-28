November 18, 1925 – September 21, 2018

HELEN LEDET MATHEWS was born on November 18, 1925 to the late Theresa Gardner Ledet and Albert Ledet, Sr. in St. Martinville, Louisiana. She was the oldest of six children and was affectionately known as “T-Snook” to many. At 25, she married her husband, Wilbert Mathews. They spent the rest of their lives in Kaplan, Louisiana and were married for 45 years until his passing in 1995. Together, they had eight children.

In the afternoon of September 21, 2018, Helen died peacefully at St. Joseph Hospice of Acadiana, The Carpenter House, in Lafayette, Louisiana at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by husband, Wilbert Mathews; her parents, Theresa Gardner Ledet and Albert Ledet, Sr.; sister, Theresa L. Spencer; brothers, Norman Ledet, Sr. and Albert Ledet, Jr.; grandson, Scott Mathews; niece, Anastasia Shamlin; nephews, Donald Shelvin and Gabriel Ledet.

Helen leaves to cherish her memories: Raymond Mathews, Broussard, LA; Savanna Sam, Prairieville, LA; Jerold Mathews, Beaumont, TX; Sandra Yancy (Clim), Manvel, TX; Jacqueline “Jackie” Stewart, Houston, TX; Agatha Thibeaux (Calvin), Kaplan, LA; Lisa Mathews (Jimmy Whitaker), Sugar Land, TX; Helen Thibeaux (Anthony), Broussard, LA; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Winfield Ledet and Malcolm Ledet, St. Martinville, LA; one godchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m., and a repast is set to follow at St. Frances Cabrini Hall. Reverend Nicholas DuPré, Associate Pastor, will officiate the ceremony.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.

Interment is at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all caregivers, hospital staff, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and friends for their care and support.