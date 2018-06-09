LAFAYETTE — A 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau, Louisiana, for Henry “Lynn” Breaux, 71, who passed away June 7, 2018 at 4:15 PM at Vermilion Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Kaplan, Louisiana.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

Reverend Brian Harrington, Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the funeral services. Valerie Andrus, Organist & Soloist, will perform for the Mass. Serving as Lectors will be Dr. James Godchaux and Yvonne Cappel Vickery. Giftbearers will be Braxton Breaux, Amelia Breaux and Meredith Breaux.

Survivors include the mother of his children, Alice “Sue” Breaux; three sons, Berton Lynn Breaux, Brandon Ebner Breaux (Michelle) and Bryce Chastant Breaux and three grandchildren, Braxton, Amelia and Meredith Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Olga Chastant Breaux.

A native of Lozes, LA Iberia Parish and resident of Lafayette, for over 50 years, “Lynn” as he was known by family and friends, was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend. Lynn graduated from Catholic High School of New Iberia and University of Southwest Louisiana. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and a Member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Knight. Lynn was also a member of the Lafayette Board of Realtors, Congrés Modial Acadien and Louisiana Nursing Home Association. He also bestowed the honor of Ambassador of France for the Sons of the American Revolution. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Pallbearers will be Berton Breaux, Brandon Breaux, Bryce Breaux, Braxton Breaux, Kermit Boullion and Dr. James Godchaux.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Harold Chastant and Dr. Bradley Chastant.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Saturday, June 16 from 10:00 AM to time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made in Henry “Lynn” Breaux’s name to CODOFIL (Council of Development of French in Louisiana), 735 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501.

