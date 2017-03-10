ABBEVILLE – Memorial services for the Honorable Judge Marcus Anson Broussard Jr., 88, will be held Friday March 17, 2017 at 2:00 PM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, with Father Greg Cormier Pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church officiating concelebrants will be Msgr. Keith Derouen Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, Father Floyd Calais retired and Reverend Chester Arceneaux Pastor of Cathedral of St. John Evangelist. Visitation will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church beginning at 1:00 PM until time of services.

A native and resident of Abbeville, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Judge Broussard passed away Friday March 3, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years Barbara Schlesinger Broussard of Abbeville; two sons James G. “Jim” Broussard and his wife Diane of Abbeville, and Edward B. “Ed” Broussard of Abbeville; three daughters Catherine B. “Cathy” Miller of New Orleans, Patricia A. “Tricia” Broussard of Lafayette and Virginia B. Stokes and her husband Patrick of Lafayette; three grandsons James S. Broussard and his wife Chanel, David M. Tridico and Michael “Mike” Broussard; and five granddaughters Julie B. Faciane and her husband Jeremy, Claire L. Broussard, Catherine T. Hudson and her husband Anthony, Anne - Marie M. Stokes, and Leigh I. Stokes; seven great granddaughters; and one great grandson on the way.

Judge Broussard was preceded in death by his son Marcus A. “Mike” Broussard III; his parents Marcus A. Broussard Sr. and Muriel Brady Broussard; his sister Florence B. Guidry; and his brother Robert Brady Broussard.

The Broussard family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice and Judge Broussard's special caregiver, Mrs. Regina Gabriel.

