March 5, 1929 ~ January 25, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Horace Paul Fabre, 89, who died Friday, January 25, 2019 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. He will be laid to rest at Leroy Community Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Jessie Fabre, Jamie Fabre, Austin Fabre, Victor Negron, Tim Gaudin, and Marty Leonard.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertie Simon Fabre of Leroy; two sons, Jessie Fabre and his wife, Christine of Leroy and Jamie Fabre and his wife, Janis of Leroy; one daughter, Connie Fabre of Milton; one sister, Evelyn Simon of Port Arthur, TX; 11 grandchildren, Aimee Gaudin, Bethany Negron, Kylee Fabre, Austin Fabre, Cody Guidry, Tyler Breaux, Ashley Latiolais, Kyle Broussard, Cassie Derranger, and Brandi and Marty Leonard; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Fabre and the former Anna Duhon; one daughter, Jacqueline Fabre; and one sister, Dorothy Fabre.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the services at 1:00 PM.

