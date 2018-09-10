February 3, 1939 ~ September 5, 2018

KAPLAN—Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Howard Joseph Gaspard, 79, who died Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. He was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Deacon David Vaughn officiating the services.

He is survived by one son, Gerald J. Gaspard of Abbeville; two step-sons, Scotty Guidry of Forked Island and Brock Guidry of Abbeville; two daughters, Linda Gaspard Khodadadi and her husband, Cody of Hurricane, West Virginia and Tammy Marie Guidry of Abbeville; nine grandchildren, Kasen Abshire, Jaden Abshire, Breia Richoux, Rusty Gaspard, Hailey Gaspard, Tiffany Soileau, Tina G. Rose, Christopher Khodadadi, and Britney Khodadadi; and seven great grandchildren, Bailey Rose, Whitney Rose, Bentley Rose, Rusty Gaspard, Jr., Orion Hargrave, Ashlyn Mier, and Shawn Mie

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayo Gaspard and the former Metelia Roy; two sisters, Elvine Shexnider and Lovinia Lege; and one brother, Whitney Gaspard.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Gaspard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.