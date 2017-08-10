September 29, 1964 ~ August 8, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 11, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Huey Irvin Decuir, 52, who died Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Reverend Lane Payne officiating the services.

Huey is survived by three brothers, J.C. Foster and his wife Debra of Abbeville, Fred Campbell, Jr. of Abbeville, and Shane Decuir and his wife Mary of Erath; and sister, Ruby Jewel Decuir of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Joseph Decuir and the former Jeanette Foster; and brother, Jerry Campbell.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

