DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Huey Paul Thomas, age 80, at 11:30 am Saturday, November 10, 2018 at our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Simonne Thomas and Kailey Thomas will be readers for the Mass. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until time of service at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with a Rosary at 11:00 am.

A native and resident of Erath, Mr. Thomas passed away at 11:15 pm on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home.

Mr. Thomas served his country in the US Army National Guard for 8 years and was employed in the oilfield as a mechanic for 26 years. He was a member of the Aurora Lodge, #193 F&AM Masonic Lodge and also the Coastal Shrine Club.

Mr. Thomas, known affectionately as “Paw” to all, was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with and teaching his family. His love for music and dancing was evident and made it easy to find him, whether he was working in his shop or tending to his yard and garden, the sounds of zydeco were ever present.

He will be missed dearly and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Myrtis Lopez Thomas; one son, Toby Thomas and wife Simonne; two daughters, Dina T. Dore and Andrea’ T. Broussard and husband Chris all of Erath; five grandchildren, Kimberly Quibodeaux and husband Zachery; Tucker Landry and wife Danielle; Tailor Broussard; Garrett Thomas and wife Kailey and Rhen Broussard; five great grandchildren, AnnKatherine Reaux; Peyton Reaux; Caroline Thomas; Brooks Thomas and Rikken Landry and one sister, Venola Bernard of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dozier and Mabel Suire Thomas; in laws, Maxie and Nora Romero Lopez; brother in law, Emery Bernard and son in law, Michael Dore.

Pallbearers will be Toby Thomas, Garrett Thomas, Peyton Reaux, Tucker Landry, Chris Broussard and Zachery Quibodeaux. Keith Bernard, Ryan Bernard and Christian Mandella will serve as honorary pallbearers.

To view on-line obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.