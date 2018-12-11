August 13, 1917 ~ December 9, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Ida Trahan Suire Gary, 101.

On Sunday, December 9, 2018, our beloved mother entered eternal rest. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Ida was born on August 13, 1917 to Laodise Trahan and Elda Guidry. She has been the longtime martriarch of an adoring family who lived her whole life in Vermilion Parish. She was dedicated to her family and her Catholic faith.

She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Lou Lavergne of Abbeville, LA and Lorna Dean Werling of Mandeville, LA; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and one stepson, Russell Gary of Abbeville, LA.

Preceded in death by her first husband, Lennis Suire; second husband, Raoul Gary; and three siblings, Marie Duhon, Odilon Trahan and Reynold Trahan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 AM.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hospice of Acadiana and the staff of Eastridge Nursing Home for their care and compassion.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.