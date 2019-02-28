ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Ignace Hebert, Jr. , 81, will be 1:00PM Friday March 1, 2019 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville with Deacon Cody Miller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Thursday February 28, 2019 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM and will resume Friday from 8:00AM until service time.

Ignace, a native and resident of Abbeville, passed away Wednesday February 27, 2019 in his residence. He owned and operated Hebert Exxon Service Station for 16 years. He was an auxiliary policeman. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as the Cursillo. He was an avid country music fan.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Laura Galley Hebert; his son, Michael Hebert Sr. and wife Susan; his daughter, Ouanita Hebert; sisters, Olite Breaux and Lydia Hebert; grandchildren, Emilie Lamkin and husband Ricky, Katina Hebert, Jeannie Guidry and husband Timothy, Michael Hebert Jr. and fiancé Bethany Firmin; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ignace Sr. and Clementine Hebert; 3 brothers, Dudley Hebert, Louis Hebert and Victor Hebert; 2 grandchildren, Misty Hebert and Jerry Hebert Jr.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements