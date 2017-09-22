Ima Broussard Guidry

LAKE CHARLES – Ima Guidry, born in Grand Chenier on September 22, 1925, to the late Arthur and Alice Broussard, born Henry, passed away on her birthday, September 22, 2017.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary in Kaplan and worked for Meaux’s Drugstore. She loved taking care of everyone, always wanted to make sure everyone ate and drank. Ms. Guidry worked out in her yard, pressure washing her own home and cutting down her own trees well into her 90’s.

Survivors are her children, Glenda Fay Hargrave of Abbeville, Brendal Mire, married to Michael of Kaplan, Craig Hargrave, married to Micky of Cow Island and Tammy Ardoin, married to Joey of Iowa; brother, Hester Broussard of Venice, LA; grandchildren, Brandy Babineaux, Dawn d’Augereau, Monica Miles, Michael D. Mire, Jenny Estay, Kristi Viator and Arielle Ardoin; 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Dudley Hargrave and Loveless Guidry; grandson, Chad James Hargrave; siblings, Wilma Landry, Annie Miller, Aline Perrin, Myrtis Buras, Willie Nell Kelly and Arthur Broussard, Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan with Father Nicholas Dupre` officiating at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Kaplan under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home – Iowa.

Visitation is Monday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home – Iowa, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Tuesday in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., with a rosary being recited at 10 a.m.

Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com